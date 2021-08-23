One store teams up with Microsoft for global expansion next year

Seoul: One store, a South Korean app market operator, said on Monday it has joined hands with Microsoft to develop a global app market by next year in its latest move to boost its presence against bigger rivals operated by global tech giants.

The app market is currently available on the Android mobile operating system as an alternative to Google's dominant Play store in South Korea.



The company said it plans to incorporate Microsoft's cloud technology to create a global platform by next year, reports Yonhap news agency.

In an online press conference, One store's head of strategic partnership Jin Heon-kyu said the company is considering the launch in the Asian market.

The move comes after Microsoft invested 11.3 billion won ($9.5 million) in One store in June.

The homegrown app market is backed by major wireless carrier SK Telecom, which holds a 47 percent stake in the company, as well as other carriers KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. that also have minor stakes.

One store also announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

Google and Apple have been under pressure from local lawmakers as they are reviewing a bill that would ban app market operators from unfairly forcing in-app payment systems that levy the commissions.