OnePlus 9, 9 Pro starts receiving Oxygen OS 12 update

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced that it has started rolling out Android 12 update based on OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 as well as 9 Pro users in India.

The latest Oxygen OS update brings system-level improvements and features along with some changes to the user interface.



There are now some new design elements and animations that look new. App icons are also updated with new textures. The update brings Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalised and comfortable user experience.

With the new update, the gallery now lets users switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognising the best-quality pictures.

Now, Work-Life Balance is available and it lets users switch between Work and Life modes using a Quick Setting. Each mode can be customised with app-specific notification settings, and each mode can be triggered by location, Wi-Fi network, or the time.

One can head over to Settings > System > System Updates to check the handset has received the Android 12 stable update. If not, wait for a while as it is being rolled out in batches like any other OTA software update.

