OnePlus launches Android 12 beta programme for its 8 series phones

New Delhi: Smartphone brand OnePlus has started recruiting testers for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T's Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 closed beta update.

It is a short-term closed beta test (CBT), where participants will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. 200 people with an 8T will be invited, and 200 people with the 8 or 8 Pro will also be invited.



"The Closed Beta Group is the closest group to OnePlus staff. This group is made up of an elite crew of OnePlus community members. This group requires absolute secrecy. If someone exposes the unstable CBT package, and others download it out of curiosity, it may cause serious malfunctions of their OnePlus phones," the firm said in a statement.

Participants are also required to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with OnePlus to be a member of this programme.

In addition, OnePlus has promised to provide gifts to the best performers, and since the company is calling it a "short-term Closed Beta Project," one can expect it to announce an Open Beta program for the 8, 8 Pro, and 8T soon.

OnePlus recently announced announced the Pac-Man Edition of the Nord 2.

According to the company, the smartphone will be sold in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 37,999.

Currently, there is no word yet as to when it will go on sale.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition comes with games, challenges, and lots of exclusive PAC-MAN content throughout.

