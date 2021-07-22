OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Buds Pro launched in India

The company also unveiled its first smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds called the OnePlus Buds Pro.

The 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs 27,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Smartphone brand OnePlus on Thursday unveiled its latest OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone for the Indian consumers, starting at Rs 27,999.

"The OnePlus Nord 2 5G reaffirms our commitment to sharing great technology with the world," Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said in a statement.

"With advancements in smartphone technologies even in the mid-range, we are now able to deliver premium experiences on more accessible devices. We are confident the Nord 2 is a worthy successor to the original OnePlus Nord," Lau added.

The OnePlus Nord 2 combines flagship-level hardware, including a 50MP AI triple camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS),

It also features an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.7-degree field of view along with a 32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor, the highest resolution front camera on a OnePlus device.

The Nord 2 also comes with a 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. With new features such as AI Color Boost and AI Resolution Boost, which improve colors and upscales resolution from popular apps, the Nord 2 offers vivid and dynamic visual experiences.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor. Built on TSMC's 6nm process, the standard Dimensity 1200 boasts an ARM A78 architecture.

Like the flagship OnePlus 9 series, the Nord 2 features a 4500mAh dual-cell battery. With its Warp Charge 65 charging technology, it charges from 0-100% in less than 35 minutes.

The Nord 2 is pre-installed with OxygenOS 11.3, OnePlus' fastest and most responsive software to date.

OxygenOS 11 sports significant improvements such as Dark Mode, Zen Mode, comfortable single-handed operation, and various always-on display (AOD) options.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three stunning colorways – Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods. Some of the smartphones will be available for sale on both online and offline platforms from July 28.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds Pro features a smart ANC system that intelligently drowns out unwanted sound frequencies in real time, such as environmental noise or chatter, adjusting the level of noise cancellation accordingly to keep users immersed and undistracted from their tunes.

Each earbud features a three-mic setup that actively filters out noise levels of up to 40dB as needed to deliver a much more comfortable and tailored listening experience as opposed to conventional ANC systems with fixed levels of noise cancellation.

Coupled with enhanced noise reduction algorithms and a mechanical design to reduce wind noise, the OnePlus Buds Pro ensure calls are always crystal clear even in loud environments.

