OnePlus unveils '9R 5G' in India for gaming enthusiasts

Bengaluru: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday unveiled the latest addition to its flagship OnePlus 9 series -- 9R 5G -- that is specially designed for gaming enthusiasts.

The OnePlus 9R 5G comes in two storage variants -- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB -- at Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively.



The smartphone will be available in two colour options -- carbon black and lake blue -- on April 14 for Amazon Prime members and OnePlus Red Cable Club members. Open sales will begin on April 15 across online and offline stores.

"We are excited to launch the OnePlus 9R 5G in India, making the seamless integration of top-of-the-line hardware and software more accessible to a wider audience of gaming enthusiasts," Pete Lau, Founder, CEO and Chief Product Officer of OnePlus, said in a statement.

The OnePlus 9R 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform, offering processing speeds that are 12.6 per cent faster than the previous generation and transforming the device into a gaming powerhouse.

The company said that the device also has 14 temperature sensors that constantly monitors the temperature of the device.

The OnePlus 9R 5G features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It houses 4,500 mAh battery along with super-fast Warp Charge 65 technology. There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor.

The smartphone's main camera also features enhanced OIS for greater image stability allowing for sharp and blur-free long exposure shots.

The company also announced the second edition of its popular mobile gaming tournament, Dominate 2.0, powered by the OnePlus 9R 5G.

Slated to air on 15 April, Dominate 2.0 will see pro gamers and Indian cricketers battle it out in online Call of Duty exhibition matches, the company said.

The company, last month, launched two smartphones -- OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 -- under its flagship 9 series along with OnePlus Watch. The OnePlus 9 Pro (12GB+256GB) starts at Rs 64,999 and OnePlus 9 (8GB+128GB) will cost Rs 49,999.