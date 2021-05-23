ONGC extends logistical help to families of barge crew members

In a statement, the company said it is providing all necessary logistical help and support for the dependent family members to travel to Mumbai and back. It is also making arrangements for families to take back the mortal remains of the deceased persons to their hometowns.

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) is extending logistical help to families of affected crew members of Barge P-305.

To facilitate the dependent family members, ONGC has also set up a help desk. ONGC Helpline Numbers for families of crew of Barge Papaa-305 are -- 022-26274419, 022-26274420, 022-26274421.

On May 16-17, Cyclone Tauktae crossed Mumbai offshore where ONGC's major production installations and drilling rigs are located, and three construction barges of Afcons working on a project of ONGC in Western Offshore fields in the Arabian Sea and one floater drilling rig of ONGC were severely impacted. Out of these, Barge P-305 sank.

The Indian Navy, along with the Coast Guard and the ONGC, are continuing with extensive search and rescue operations for the crew members who are still missing.

ONGC management has also decided to extend an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh to the survivors and Rs 2 lakh for the BNVs and missing persons' families.

