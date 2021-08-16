ONGC logs multi-fold rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 4,335 cr

Mumbai: State-run oil and gas major ONGC on Friday reported a multi-fold rise in its standalone net profit for the April-June quarter, at Rs 4,335 crore.

During the same period of the last fiscal, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 497 crore.

In a tweet, the company said: "Energy Maharatna ONGC posts net profit of Rs 4,335 crore for Q1 FY 2021-22, up over 772 per cent from Q1 FY 2020-21. Crude Oil Production 5.4 MMT, Gas 5.3 BCM in this current Q1."