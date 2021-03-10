Oppn logjam to continue in LS on price hike

The House has been facing disruption since the beginning of the second leg of the Budget session from Monday raising slogans against the government over its policies in controlling price rise and demanding reduction of the increased rates of LPG cylinder, petrol and diesel.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) With no solution to their demand of seeking a rollback of increased prices of LPG cylinder, petrol and diesel, the joint Opposition has planned to continue their protest against the government for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha.

MPs from the Congress, Trinamool, NCP, DMK and Bharatiya Janata Party's former allies Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena have been creating ruckus in the House for the last two days, leading to very little Business due to repeated adjournments.

Many MPs from these parties told IANS that they will continue their protest until the government gives any solution to the issues raised by them in the Lower House.

However, the revised list of Business of the Lower House includes -- Question Hour soon after it assembles at 11 a.m., laying of papers from various key ministries and introduction of two Bills later in the day.

Papers related to the Ministry of Defence; External Affairs; Coal and Mines; Atomic Energy; Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions; Commerce and Industries will be laid on the table of the House.

Besides, reports of the Standing Committee on Information, and Petroleum and Natural Gas will also be moved in the House during the proceedings.

Later, the government has plans to move a Bill in Lok Sabha to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi laws to identify the unauthorised colonies for regularisation.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the National Capital of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the House for consideration and passage.

The government introduced the Bill in the Rajya Sabha on February 8, which seeks to replace the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The ordinance was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020. It amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

The 2011 Act was valid till December 31, 2020. The Ordinance extended the deadline to December 31, 2023.

The 2011 Act provided for the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies that existed in the national capital as on March 31, 2002 and where construction took place till June 1, 2014.

The Ordinance amended this to provide that the unauthorised colonies will be identified for regularisation in accordance with the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019 and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019.

Therefore, the unauthorised colonies that existed as on June 1, 2014 and had witnessed 50 per cent development as on January 1, 2015 will be eligible for regularisation.

Now, the government wants to convert the ordinance into a Legislation through this Bill.

Besides, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot is expected to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2021 to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950. The Bill seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in the State of Tamil Nadu.

The House will further start discussion on the Union Budget on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2021-22.

