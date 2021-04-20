OPPO A74 5G launched in India at Rs 17,990

"OPPO A74 5G appeals to smartphone users that balance work with life and seek a mainstream design from a smartphone, but also pays attention to the details that enable users to extract the most value from a truly well-balanced OPPO A Series phone in terms of tech and design," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said in a statement.The smartphone sports an AI-based triple camera setup, which includes a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.OPPO A74 5G, which boasts of a 90Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging, is the company's first 5G ready smartphone in the pocket-friendly segment, the company said.The OPPO A74 5G supports both dual-mode 5G; Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) networks.The smartphone will be available in fluid black and fantastic purple colours on Amazon and major retail stores from April 26.