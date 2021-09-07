OPPO ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 to launch soon

Beijing: OPPO has confirmed that the latest version of the ColorOS will be officially unveiled in China somewhere between mid to late September.

OPPO is yet to officially reveal the exact launch date for the ColorOS 12, but the company is likely to unveil the latest version of its custom Android overlay towards the end of September, reports GizmoChina.



The latest version of ColorOS is expected to come with a new feature called 'Cross-Screen Interconnection', which is similar to the Huawei Multi-Screen Collaboration.

ColorOS 12 is set to bring features from Android 12, including new quick tiles, new widgets, improved one-handed mode, notification settings, visual overhaul, new app pairs for split-screen, privacy improvements and more.

As per report, the ColorOS may adopt several new features from Chinese Android skins, including the likes of MIUI from Xiaomi, Flyme from Meizu, Smartisan OS, and HydrogenOS.

Last month. OPPO was tipped to launch OPPO Enco Buds and OPPO Enco Air in India soon. The company has now officially confirmed to announce the former product in the country this Wednesday.

These new entry-level buds are said to offer an incredible battery experience and, crystal-clear, concert-like audio. The company says that these built for consumers who want to upgrade to truly wireless earbuds for the first time.

The buds support quick pairing with devices running ColorOS. It features 8mm dynamic drivers and come with 80ms low latency game mode as well as ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calls.