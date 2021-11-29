OPPO foldable phone may be called Find N 5G: Report

Beijing: OPPO is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone soon and now a new report has claimed that the handset may be called Find N 5G.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming foldable smartphone will be called Find N 5G and it may also feature a rotating camera module that will allow users to click high-quality selfies using the main sensor.



It is said to sport a 7.8- to 8.0-inch OLED screen with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is likely to offer a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.

As per report, the device is expected to come preinstalled with ColorOS 12, but it is unclear whether it will feature the latest Android 12 or last year's Android 11.

In the camera department, the device could feature a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera on the back.

In addition, the device will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and have support for 65W fast charging technology.

Apart from the foldable smartphone, the Chinese company is also gearing up to launch next-generation OPPO Reno7 series smartphones.