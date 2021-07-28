OPPO India conducts Reno6 Series 5G trial with Jio

The trial for the OPPO Reno6 Series yielded highly positive results, the company said in a statement.

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Smartphone maker OPPO India on Wednesday announced that it has conducted a 5G standalone (SA) network trial for Reno6 Series under the 5G SA network environment provided by Jio at its 5G Lab.

"Our 5G standalone network trial for Reno6 Series with Jio is part of our in-depth research in the 5G era towards ensuring a better experience for the users," said Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India.

"The successful validation of Reno6 Series devices on the 5G SA network of Jio is testimony to our commitment as a company to bring cutting-edge technology to our customers," Arif added.

Reno6 Pro supports 11 5G bands wherein Reno6 is equipped with 13 5G bands.

This will trigger the development of the 5G device ecosystem in India for users to experience 5G as and when it's available in India and even in other parts of the world, the company said.

SA architecture is one of the mainstream architectures of future 5G networks.

The company has been actively laying the foundation for 5G SA network trials through its 5G Innovation lab in India.

While most 5G tests in India involved non-standalone models, OPPO developed the solutions on stand-alone platforms -- which meant testing devices with an authentic 5G set-up.

The company said that Jio, which is committed to developing the 5G ecosystem in India, offered the 5G standalone network environment for testing these devices.

With these initiatives, OPPO aims to ensure that once commercialised every adopter can have a true 5G device experience.

According to the report issued by a leading German research institute IPlytics, OPPO is among the top ten companies regarding the number of declared 5G patent families in 2021.

It has deployed its 5G standard patents in over 20 countries and regions around the world and filed over 3,900 families of global patent applications, declared over 1,600 families of 5G standard patents to the ETSI, and submitted more than 3,000 5G standard-related proposals to 3GPP, the company said.

--IANS

vc/na