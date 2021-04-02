OPPO now manufactures 1 smartphone in 3 seconds in India

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Friday said it is now manufacturing one smartphone every three seconds at its 110-acre facility in Noida.

The company said that to ensure seamless supply chain, the factory stocks materials for over 1.2 million phones at any given point.

"With growing popularity of OPPO smartphones, we will be further building up on our manufacturing capabilities to meet the rising demand. Agility, innovativeness and creativity will be the key to success for OPPO India," said Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India.