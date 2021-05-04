OPPO Reno6 series likely to arrive on May 22: Report

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is planning to launch its much anticipated Reno6 series in China on May 22. The company will host a gala with Zheijang, a Chinese TV channel, GSMArena, citing a source, reported. "We expect the focus of the event to be smart TVs and their integration with the broadcast company, but OPPO is likely to tease the Reno6 smartphones, if not launch them fully," the report said.

The OPPO Reno6 Pro is likely to be powered by a Dimensity 1200 chipset, 6.55-inch OLED with a 32 MP camera, while the main shooter will be 64 MP.The smartphone might house a 4,500 mAh battery wry with 65W fast charging.In March, the Chinese smartphone maker had launched OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup and MediaTek chipset.The OPPO Reno5 F is equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 60Hz AMOLED display with a 135Hz touch sampling rate and will be boosted up to 180Hz sampling during the Game mode.It has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP mono lens along with a 32MP selfie snapper.The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Helio P95 chipset, with a 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of native storage.