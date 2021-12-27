OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition in red velvet colour launched

Beijing: Smartphone maker OPPO has announced the New Year Edition of its Reno7 smartphone in the Chinese market.

The smartphone comes with a Red Velvet paint scheme and also gets a Tiger logo on the rear panel next to the "OPPO" badge.

Other than a red paint job and the Tiger logo on the rear, the OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition is just the regular Reno7, reports GSMArena.



OPPO Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs the same 4,500 mAh battery but the charging speed tops out at 60W.

For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

The OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition starts at CNY 2,699 for the base 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,299 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It will be up for pre-orders in China starting December 27.