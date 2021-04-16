OPPO set to unveil 5G phone in India under 20k on April 20

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OPPO on Friday said that it is all set to launch A74 5G in India on April 20.

According to the company, the upcoming smartphone is going to be company's first 5G-ready phone under Rs 20,000.

The brand has been consistently working to bring in customer-centric meaningful innovations and advanced technologies across its portfolio, the company said in a statement.



This is OPPO's first phone with 5G compatibility in the pocket friendly segment, it added.

The upcoming smartphone will feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

According to GizmoChina, the smartphone might feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers an FHD+ resolution.

It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 480 chipset and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

OPPO A series phones have time and again proved expertise in delivering futuristic state-of-the art technology innovations, user-friendly design aesthetics, trendy and fashionable form factor and all this at a competitive price point, the company said.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently launched a new smartphone under its F series, F19, for the India market.

Priced at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6GB+128GB storage variant, OPPO F19 comes in two colour variants -- prism black and midnight blue.

