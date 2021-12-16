OPPO unveils its first foldable smartphone 'Find N'

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday unveiled its first foldable flagship smartphone 'OPPO Find N' that comes with triple-camera at the rear, selfie cameras on both inner and outer displays, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12GB RAM.

Launched on the second day of OPPO's 'INNO DAY 2021' event, it features a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display. With an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, the inner display unfolds directly into landscape mode so users can watch videos, play games or read books without the extra step of rotating the device.



"OPPO has invested a significant amount of time and effort into coming up with a better approach to a foldable smartphone, experimenting with a range of form factors, hinge designs, display materials and aspect ratios, to create a new device that meets the needs of more users," said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer, OPPO.

The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto lens.

The OPPO Find N offers up to 12 GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In addition, the handset houses a 4,500mAh battery that claims to offer all-day battery life, while 33W 'SUPERVOOC Flash Charge' is optimised to charge to 55 per cent in 30 minutes and to 100 per cent in 70 minutes.

It also comes with 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The OPPO Find N includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is housed in the power button, as well as a dual speaker system and Dolby Atmos support to deliver more lifelike sound.

The company is yet to disclose its price as well as its availability in the domestic market.

The 'OPPO Find N' brings a new approach to the foldable form factor and offers a refreshed user experience both for people who have used foldable devices in the past, as well as users who are new to the foldable form factor.

