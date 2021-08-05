Oracle Cloud HCM to add payroll support for India

New Delhi: Cloud major Oracle on Wednesday announced that it plans to add support for India to its Fusion Cloud Payroll, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

With the addition of Payroll for India, Oracle Cloud HCM will provide built-in payroll support for 10 countries, including Canada, China, Kuwait, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK and the US.



"Many of India's largest employers use our cloud HR software, so we're delivering new offerings that are specific to India to help customers grow their business," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM.

"With Oracle Payroll for India, organisations in India will be able to gain new insights into their workforce while improving the accuracy, efficiency, and local compliance of payroll," Leone said in a statement.

Payroll for India is expected to provide reduced manual processes, enhanced workforce insights and robust security.

"By using the built-in security available in the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite, Payroll for India will help protect personal information stored in the system without introducing additional risks by having to share sensitive employee data with outside applications," the company said.

