Oracle releases next gen Autonomous Data Warehouse

San Francisco, March 18 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle has released next-generation of its Autonomous Data Warehouse that will empower organisations of all sizes to get more value from their data, achieve faster results, accelerate insights and improve productivity while lowering costs.

The latest enhancements to Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse provide a single data platform built for businesses to ingest, transform, store, and govern all data to run diverse analytical workloads from any source, including departmental systems, enterprise data warehouses and data lakes, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.