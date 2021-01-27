Over 310 UDAN air routes operatilonalised till date

Besides, a new route between Nashik (Maharashtra) and Belgaum (Karnataka) under the RCS-UDAN was announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday.

New Delhi: India has till date operationalised 311 air routes under the regional connectivity scheme 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' or RCS-UDAN.

"Operationalising of this route expands the aerial connectivity of Belgaum to 10 destinations across India. The Belgaum airport has emerged as the third busiest airport in terms of traffic in the state, after Bengaluru and Mangaluru," the Ministry said in a statement.

"Several requests were received to start the Belgaum-Nashik route, considering the non-availability of any direct flight or train operations between these cities till date."

According to the Ministry, Star Air was awarded the Belgaum-Nashik route during the UDAN 3 bidding process.

The airline is being provided a Viability Gap Funding under the UDAN scheme to keep the fares affordable.

"The airline will operate thrice-a-week flights on the route and deploy its 50-seater Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft. The route marks the commencement of the 15th UDAN route by the airline," the Ministry said.

