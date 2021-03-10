Over 3K caught while infiltrating India borders in 2 years

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Amid crackdown on illegal residents in the country the Union Home Ministry in a written reply in Rajya Sabha informed the house that more than 3,000 people were apprehended trying to illegally enter into India in past two years.

The MHA said: "116 nationals from Pakistan, 2,812 from Bangladesh and 325 from Myanmar were caught while trying to infiltrate into India between 2018 and 2020."