Over 3K caught while infiltrating India borders in 2 years

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Amid crackdown on illegal residents in the country the Union Home Ministry in a written reply in Rajya Sabha informed the house that more than 3,000 people were apprehended trying to illegally enter into India in past two years.
The MHA said: "116 nationals from Pakistan, 2,812 from Bangladesh and 325 from Myanmar were caught while trying to infiltrate into India between 2018 and 2020."
This comes after on March 1, three Rohingya Muslims were arrested from Uttar Pradesh for living illegally in India using forged documents besides facilitating others from Bangladesh and Myanmar to come to India.
The arrests were made by the UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on the basis of inputs received from the Military Intelligence (MI) unit in Lucknow.
--IANS
miz/in