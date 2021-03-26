Over Rs 4K cr allocated for Mehsana tourism development

However, according to the information, not a single rupee was allocated for the restoration or renovation of the archaeological sites -- many of which are in dilapidated condition, in Junagadh district.

Gandhinagar, March 26 (IANS) The Gujarat government has said that over Rs 4,000 crore was spent on developing tourism sites in the state's Mehsana district.

Out of the total Rs 4,122 crore allocated to Mehsana, almost 68 per cent was spent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's native place, Vadnagar, while Rs 2,781 crore was spent for developing the Vadnagar railway station's basic amenities, gate renovation and restoration, building 16 new rooms in tourism department owned hotel (Toran), art gallery, developing Sharmistha lake, development of Lateri stepwell, etc during 2019 and 2020.

Besides, Rs 271 crore was spent for developing basic amenities at the famous Sun temple of Modhera. Rs 748 crore was spent on developmental works like entrance gate, dinning hall, toilets, parking space, kitchen etc at the Umiya temple in Mehsana.

Likewise, for the development of basic amenities at the Taranga Caves to be developed under the Buddhist circuit project, over Rs. 322 crore has been spent.

This information was provided by Tourism Minister, Jawahar Chavda in reply to the BJP legislator from Kheralu, Ajmalji Thakor.

