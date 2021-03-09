Overall 325 UDAN air routes operationalised till date

Besides, a new route between Delhi and Bareilly under the UDAN-4 bidding process last year was commenced on Monday by Alliance Air.

The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the RCS-UDAN. It is the 56th airport under the scheme and marks the successful operationalisation of the eight airport of Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Hindon, Agra and Prayagraj.

"Trishul Military airbase, Bareilly belongs to the Indian Air Force and the land was handed over to the Airport Authority of India for construction of the interim civil aviation operations," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

"The government sanctioned Rs 88 crore under the UDAN scheme for the development of the interim civil aviation operations. The upgradation was undertaken by the AAI with a cost of Rs 65 crore."

Subsequently, Alliance Air was awarded the route under the UDAN-4 bidding process last year.

"The airline will be deploying its ATR 72 600 aircraft having a seating capacity of 70 seats on this route."

"To date, 325 routes and 56 airports including 5 heliports and 2 Water Aerodromes have been operationalised under the UDAN scheme."

According to the statement, to keep the fares accessible financial incentive in the form of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) is being provided under the scheme from the centre, state governments and airport operators to selected airlines.

