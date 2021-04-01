OYO to cover Covid vax cost for employees, families in India

In a statement, the hospitality major said that its employees and their family members will be able to choose to get the vaccination done at any centre convenient to them and the costs would be reimbursed in full by OYO.

Additionally, the company has also enhanced the insurance benefit of employees to include Covid-19 home care cover.

Dinesh Ramamurthi, Chief Human Resources Officer, OYO Hotels & Homes said: "As part of our commitment to keep our employees and their families safe and show our gratitude to them, we are happy to facilitate the cost of their Covid-19 vaccinations. We encourage employees to take the vaccine after reading up about its benefits and making an informed decision."

"We have always believed in providing equal opportunities to everyone irrespective of their age and gender and our new gender-neutral parental policy is a testament to us levelling the playing field both at home and at work," he added.

