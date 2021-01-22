Panaji restaurants to use biogas: CM

Panaji, Jan 22 (IANS) Select restaurants in Panaji will soon be hooked into a biogas supply network being set up by the city municipal corporation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

A network of a dozen biodigester plants has been created in the city by the muncipal corporation.

Sawant said that biogas would be provided free of cost to the city's restaurants for some time, as part of the initiative taken by the Corporation of the City of Panaji, which he said was in sync with the Goa government's sustainable development goals (SDG).