Panasonic India launches new smart home division

Spatial Solutions will operate as a separate division that will combine the expertise of consumer appliances and life solutions to accelerate smart home living solutions including Miraie, Panasonic's Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled connected living platform.

New Delhi: Panasonic India on Wednesday launched a new Spatial Solutions division as part of its strategic expansion for smart home solutions.

Dinesh Aggarwal will lead the new entity as Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions.

"I am delighted to further the brand's vision of taking connected living a notch higher with the introduction of Spatial Solutions division," Aggarwal said in a statement.

"My vision is to create a compelling opportunity for Spatial Solutions by providing smart capabilities in alignment with the market demand," he added.

The division will also focus on enhancing the solution architecture and develop new partnerships and alliances.

The smart home solutions is Panasonic's key strategy for the India market and its progressive trajectory, the company said in a statement.

"The formation of Spatial Solutions is a strategic endeavour towards this objective," said Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India & SA.

"We already have a strong market presence across consumer appliances and living solutions and I am confident that under Dinesh's dynamic leadership, the Spatial Solutions Division will drive significant growth for us in the real estate sector too in the coming years. I wish him the very best in his new role," Sharma added.

