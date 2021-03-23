Pandemonium in Rajya Sabha over demand to dismiss Anil Deshmukh

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The heat of the massive political row unfolding in Maharashtra was on Tuesday felt in Parliament as well.
After a heated discussion on the issue in the Lok Sabha on Monday, when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Modi raised the demand to dismiss Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the Rajya Sabha, it triggered a pandemonium in the Upper House.
Sushil Modi said in Parliament on Tuesday that he had given a zero hour mention seeking Deshmukh's dismissal in the light of corruption charges against him. "I want to raise the matter of Anil Deshmukh's dismissal."
Even as BJP members demanded a discussion on the dismissal of Anil Deshmukh, opposition members, including those from the Congress, began creating a ruckus.
Reacting to this, Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu said this was a state matter, "I won't give permission to raise a political matter," said Naidu.
