Pandemonium in Rajya Sabha over demand to dismiss Anil Deshmukh

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The heat of the massive political row unfolding in Maharashtra was on Tuesday felt in Parliament as well.

After a heated discussion on the issue in the Lok Sabha on Monday, when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Modi raised the demand to dismiss Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the Rajya Sabha, it triggered a pandemonium in the Upper House.