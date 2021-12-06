Pankaj Bansal: Man on a mission 40

Soon Pankaj Bansal, the son of Basant Bansal -- the second generation, took the reins in his hands as Director -- M3M India, and a new era of vision, growth and expansion was drawn. The foundation of 40 : 40 : 40 was laid, the only difference was the timelines -- the timeline was set for 10 years.

New Delhi: Just over 10 years ago, Basant Bansal and Roop Bansal decided to set-up a real estate company -- M3M India. The passion and commitment became the foundation of the company and within no time, the journey of excellence began.

Pankaj Bansal, a young entrepreneur, who is yet to be 40, precisely 34 years now, but is touching 40 real-estate delivered projects, and about to touch 40 lakh square feet delivered space, mostly in Gurugram.

His dedication and devotion touched the hearts of customers and investors instantly. His charismatic personality, soulful energy and instant decision making skills, make him one of the most popular real estate magnate amongst the new generation entrepreneurs in India.

The real estate world recognised him as a thought leader when his projects -- The iconic Trump Towers in Delhi NCR and Golfestate in Gurgaon became few of the testimonies that are pride of Gurugram. The flagship project -- M3M Golfestate -- the 50+ acre uber-luxury resort-like residential complex, is a state-of-the-art architecture. M3M Golfestate has won a number of prestigious accolades for being one of the Best Luxury Projects in India and abroad.

Pankaj Bansal is indeed moving steadily and swiftly and leading the expansions of portfolio of M3M India into all verticals -- residential, commercial, retail and mixed projects. M3M India is today #1 brand in North India and amongst top #2 brands in the country in terms of sales. Further, as per PropEquity, M3M India is at present the largest retail space developer in Gurugram.

Associated with L&T, UHA(UK), RSP (Singapore), Golf Plan (USA), TATA Projects and Shapoorji Pallonji Group Limited during his early days of M3M India growth years, Pankaj has to his credit to be the first real-estate entrepreneur to obtain RERA license for a mixed-use project in Gurugram.

He has been part of the delegation to China, Finland and Norway with Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee; and to Japan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji.

An alumnus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai and with an Executive Management Program from Harvard Business School, USA; Pankaj Bansal is an entrepreneur that has made M3M India, one of the most prestigious and fastest growing real-estate developers in India.

Ask Pankaj and he says -- "More than 200 prominent brands are associated with M3M India today because the timely delivery of our projects and the quality is a delight for investors and customers. Corporate governance with transparency and value for money is the mantra at M3M India, and the reward is our customers and investors' satisfaction."

He is highly approachable to the employees and believes that he gets his energy from the people in the organization. "My people are my real assets, my partners in prosperity, and their contribution has always been a reason for my encouragement and commitment," says Pankaj.

Under the leadership of Pankaj Bansal, M3M India is all set to touch the mark of USD 0.80 billion revenue in FY 2022. FY 2022 will also make M3M India a debt-free company. Moreover, he has laid down his vision to invest almost USD 2.5 Billion (Rs 20,000 crore) in the near future.

The man has still 6 years more to be 40 -- the vision is indeed drawn.