Paytm to break even in 12-18 months: Bernstein

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Paytm is on track to break even in 12-18 months with increased financial discipline and targeted strategic investments, investment research firm Bernstein said in a pre-IPO primer.

The startup, backed by investors including Berkshire Hathway, Softbank and Ant Group, plans to list in India in November around Diwali.

Paytm, formally called One 97 Communications, is targeting a valuation of around $25 billion to $30 billion, as per reports.

"Paytm has come a long way from a simple digital wallet business to an integrated payments ecosystem. We believe the next stage of growth will be led by financial services, particularly delivering seamless credit tech products to consumers and merchants.

"With increased financial discipline (rare in the hyper-competitive payments space), Paytm is on track to break even in 12-18 months. We expect Paytm to continue being the largest payments and fintech ecosystem in India," Bernstein said in its report.

Paytm has realigned its payments strategy around merchant payments leadership. Paytm's beneficiary UPI market share (a proxy for merchant receipts) is rising month-on-month and was 16 per cent in April, the report said.

"Combine that with its digital wallet, merchant acquiring and online merchant payments, Paytm has a total throughput of $52 billion in FY21, up 33 per cent year on year," it added.

Paytm's credit tech vertical is likely to lead the next wave of revenue growth.

"We expect Paytm's revenue base to double by FY23 to $1 billion with non-payments revenue contributing 33 per cent," Bernstein said.

Paytm has crossed the proof of concept stage on consumer credit tech and merchant credit tech. Early disbursal numbers have been strong, rising month-on-month with strong bank and NBFC funding partners. Broking business with Paytm Money has also got off to a strong start, the report said.

