PCA Auto plans one new model each for next 4-5 years, launches Citroen C5 Aircross

Launching the company's first vehicle for the Indian market, Citroen C5 Aircross, a sports utility vehicle, Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President (sales and marketing), PCA Automobiles, told the media that the company plans to launch one new model every year for the next four-five years.

Chennai, April 7 (IANS) Global automotive manufacturer Stellantis group's Indian arm PCA Automobiles India Private Limited is planning to launch one new model every year for the next four-five years and will ship out those vehicle platforms, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Bouchara said the company will export the vehicle platforms out of India, but not the vehicles.

Group company PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt Ltd with its 300,000 units per annum production facility in Hosur ships out gearboxes to Europe, said Saurabh Vatsa, Senior Director (marketing and PR operations).

Bouchara said 1,000 Citroen C5 Aircross has been booked so far.

The Citroen C5 Aircross comes in three variants - Feel (Mono- Tone) priced at Rs 29.90 lakh, Feel (Bi-Tone) at Rs 30.40 lakh and Shine (Mono-Tone and Bi-Tone) at Rs 31.90 lakh.

Queried about the pricing strategy, Bouchara said the vehicle is priced slightly higher than the premium vehicles and less than the luxury vehicles in that segment.

Adding to that, Vatsa said the vehicle gives a mileage of 18.5 km per litre of diesel.

Presently, PCA Automobiles India has 'Phygital' showrooms in 10 cities and also sells the vehicle online.

Speaking about the future models, Vatsa said under the C-Cubed programme, the company will be launching multiple body typed vehicles with over 90 per cent local content. The company will also have models powered by petrol.

Declining to comment on the production plans, the officials said that the company's plant at Tiruvallur near here has an annual capacity of 100,000 units.

A total investment of Rs 2,000 crore has gone into the production facility, Vatsa said.

When pointed out that several foreign vehicle makers have quit India after being present for a couple of decades and also that European vehicle makers are not doing well as compared to their Asian counterparts, Bouchara said the Indian market is growing and his company will have a consistent product portfolio.

Queried about the group's plans to use the age-old Indian car brand Ambassador and whether any of the future models would be badged as Ambassador, Vasta said no decision has been taken on that front yet.

Both PCA Automobiles India and PSA AVTEC Powertrain are joint ventures with India's C.K. Birla group.

It may be recalled that the C.K. Birla group's Hindustan Motors rolled out the Ambassador cars.

