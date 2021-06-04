Pepsico's 'Tidy Trails' from Mathura aims at reducing plastic waste

PepsiCo India is activating Tidy Trails from Mathura- Vrindavan and would soon take it to other states.

Lucknow, June 4 (IANS) PepsiCo India, in partnership with United Way Delhi, is launching 'Tidy Trails' - a special initiative aimed at creating awareness for plastic waste management in Mathura- Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on World Environment Day.

As part of the initiative, a special mobile van will be deployed that will visit over 200 establishments across Mathura-Vrindavan to collect post-consumer plastic waste.

The initiative aims to encourage people to keep their local environment clean and foster 'tidy'ness, thereby setting good examples and inspiring other communities to follow.

Through this initiative, PepsiCo India and United Way Delhi will engage with the shopkeeper community to bring about a behavioural change towards responsible disposal of plastic waste.

To drive mass awareness, activities such as on-ground events, online educational workshops, distribution of informative material, will be organized for the shopkeeper community along with the general public around plastic waste management.

The post-consumer plastic waste collected will be segregated and some part of it will be recycled into products of utility like chairs and tables among others which will be later installed at various public places.

Talking about the initiative, Sachin Golwalkar, CEO, United Way Delhi, said in a statement, "United Way Delhi is committed in contributing to the Swachh Bharat Mission and Tidy Trails initiative, with support from corporate partner PepsiCo India, aligns with Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) 11 to make sustainable cities and communities. While the campaign focusses on efficient management of plastic on one hand, it also aims at building ambassadors and leaders within the local community for a longer and sustained impact."

Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said "To address the challenge of Plastic Waste Management it's important to foster partnerships and create awareness which leads to behavioural change. On World Environment Day and aligned with the Government of India's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' initiative, we are launching Tidy Trails, a unique initiative in partnership with United Way Delhi in Uttar Pradesh. At PepsiCo India, we are striving to build a world where plastics need not become waste and initiatives such as these will go a long way in creating a sustainable ecosystem on plastic waste disposal."

He said that the "Tidy Trials" initiative will also focus on engaging with local schools and students through online competitions to share creative ideas to reuse and upcycle plastic waste generated both at home and within the communities.

