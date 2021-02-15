Petrol crosses Rs 95/litre in Mumbai, nears Rs 90 in Delhi

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies continued to hike fuel prices with both petrol and diesel prices rising across the four metros.

In Mumbai, petrol crossed the Rs 95 per litre mark on Sunday. It was priced at Rs 95.21 per litre, against Rs 94.93 on Saturday.

In the national capital, petrol is well on its course to reach the Rs 90 per litre mark. On Sunday, it was sold for Rs 88.73 per litre, 29 paise higher than the previous level of Rs 88.44 a litre.