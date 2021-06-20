Petrol crosses Rs 97/litre in Delhi, diesel nears Rs 88

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Oil marketing companies (OMC) again raised fuel prices on Sunday with petrol price in the national capital crossing the Rs 97 per litre mark.

Petrol is selling for Rs 97.22 per litre in Delhi on Sunday, up from Rs 96.93 on Saturday.

Cost of diesel in the national capital was at Rs 87.97 per litre, up from Rs 87.69 on Saturday.