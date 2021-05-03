Petrol dealers urge LG to open one side of road at Singhu border

In a letter written to LG, the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association has said that police should open one side of the road particularly Delhi-Panipat side as farmers have agreed to give way in wake of the wide spread of Covid pandemic.

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Petrol pump owners have urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi police to at least open one side of the road at the Singhu border so that fuel retail business could resume after months of closure.

This they said, would also help resume fuel stations operations that has been closed near the border for more than five months bringing income of pump owners to nil.

"Several fuel pumps and other business establishments are closed for sale due to ongoing farmers agitation for more than Five months now with no income are facing closure and has become difficult to sustain hundreds of employees " said Rajeev Jain, one of the fuel pump owners at Singhu border and executive member of Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA).

Due to being border fuel pumps, owners had good sale before the agitation as vehicles commuting both ways bought fuel from Delhi pumps due to more trust .

With ongoing farmers agitation and barricading of roads no vehicular is allowed .Other businesses at the border included Dhabha, garment showrooms, tyre shops an vehicle spare part shops.

Narela and Bawana industrial near by and kundli Industrial area housing hundreds of cold storages, education institutes, and industrial units movement of vehicles has halted.

"We urge LG and Delhi police to keep one side of the road open for traffic so that business can resume and commercial activity can restart as farmers have also agreed upon" said Jain.

