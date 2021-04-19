Petrol, diesel price unchanged for 2nd consecutive day

Accordingly, pump price of petrol and diesel remained at Rs 90.40 a litre and Rs 80.73 a litre respectively in Delhi.

New Delhi: Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged on Saturday as oil marketing companies decided to go on a pause mode and analyse the global developments on oil prices before effecting a revision.

The price of the two auto fuels had fallen by 16 paisa and 14 paisa per litre respectively on Thursday after a 15 day break when OMCs kept its prices static.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel price remained unchanged on Saturday but its retail levels varied depending on the level of local levies on respective states.

Premium petrol, however, continues to remain over Rs 100 a litre in Mumbai and several other cities across the country.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days - March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged for past 15 days before falling again on April 15.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

With global crude rising again and crossing $ 67 a barrel mark, OMCs may have revise fuel prices upwards again. OMCs benchmark retail fuel prices to a 15-day rolling average of global refined products' prices and dollar exchange rate.

