Petrol, diesel prices rise again on Sunday

In the national capital, petrol price increased 24 paise to Rs 92.58 per litre, up 24 paise from the previous level. Similarly, the price of diesel rose 27 paise to Rs 83.22 a litre.

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Petrol and diesel prices have increased across the four metros on Sunday after a pause for a day.

In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol price increased to Rs 98.88, Rs 92.67 and Rs 94.31 per litre, respectively, and that of diesel was at Rs 90.40, Rs 86.06 and Rs 88.07 per litre.

Petrol prices in some states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and in few places in Maharashtra have breached the Rs 100 per litre mark while premium petrol has been hovering above that level for some time now.

Fuel prices increased on four of the six days from Monday to Wednesday, pausing on Thursday and again rising on Friday before a pause again on Saturday.

Prior to holding back auto fuel prices on Saturday and Sunday last week, its pump rates had also increased sharply on previous four days as well.

Petrol prices have increased by Rs 2.03 a litre in Delhi in May in the nine increases so far.

Similarly, diesel prices have risen by Rs 2.49 per litre in capital this month.

