Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 19th consecutive day

Global crude prices have swung in all directions in July starting with a low of $70 a barrel to quickly rise to over $ 77 a barrel, only to fall soon below $ 70 a barrel and crossing $ 75 a barrel later in the month. The oil prices have softened again to just over $70 a barrel on concerns of growing Covid cases, slowing industrial recovery globally and rising US oil inventory.

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) continued to pause fuel price revision for the nineteenth consecutive day on Thursday as wait and watch continues amid fluctuating global crude prices.

With no price increase by OMCs, in the national capital, petrol continued to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel was also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre on Thursday.

The pump price of fuel has been static since July 18.

In the city of Mumbai, where petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

Petrol price in all metros has now crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.08 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 94.39 and Rs 93.02 per litre in both cities respectively.

The price pause comes after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up the petrol price by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 9.14 per litre in the national capital.

Prices of both auto fuels reduced only once in April by 16 and 14 paise per litre respectively. Diesel price was also reduced by 16 paise per litre in Delhi on July 12.

Since April 2020, the petrol price has increased by Rs 32.25 per litre from Rs 69.59 a litre to Rs 101.84 a litre now in Delhi. Similarly, diesel price during the period has increased by Rs 27.58 per litre from Rs 62.29 to Rs 89.87 a litre in the national capital.

