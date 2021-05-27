Petrol price soars across India, just days away from a century in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the price of petrol touched closer to a century at Rs 99.94. The price in maximum city was hiked by Rs 23 paise. Diesel price rose by 30 paise per liter to Rs 91.87 per liter.

Mumbai : Gasoline prices in the country have soared to fresh highs after Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revised the retail price for Thursday.

In other prominent cities and towns in Maharashtra, petrol has surpassed the crucial Rs 100 per litre mark much before the Thursday's price rise.

In cities such as Jaipur petrol retails at Rs 100.17 per litre. Similar is the case at several small towns, cities and state capitals of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Premium petrol price has also already surpassed the Rs 100 per litre mark in major parts of the country in the month of January and February.

The Thursday's price rise came after OMCs kept fuel prices unchanged on the previous day. The oil companies have been following this trend for past couple of weeks when fuel prices are raised on few days and kept unchanged on others.

With the hike, fuel price has now increased and remained unchanged on 14 and 13 days respectively so far in the month of May. The 14 increases in May have taken up petrol price by Rs 3.28 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel price has increased by Rs 3.88 per litre in the national capital.

Under daily price revision, OMCs revise petrol and diesel prices every morning benchmarking retail fuel prices to a 15-day rolling average of global refined products' prices and dollar exchange rate. However, in a market where fuel prices need to be increased successively, oil companies this month have been holding back price rise on few days before starting the process all over again.

With global crude prices rising again to around $69 a barrel mark, OMCs may have to keep revising prices upwards for some more time. Global oil prices are also expected to remain firm now that entry of Iran back into oil trade after dilution of US sanctions seems getting delayed.

With inputs from IANS.