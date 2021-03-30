Petrol prices down 19-22 paise across metros

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.56 per litre, 22 paise lower than the previous level of Rs 90.78.

Prices of the transportation fuel declined in the range of 22-19 paise across the four metros.

In the other key cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 96.98, Rs 92.58 and Rs 90.77 per litre, respectively, against the previous levels of 97.19, Rs 92.77 and Rs 90.98.

Similarly, diesel prices also declined on Tuesday. Price of diesel in Delhi was Rs 80.87, down 23 paise from Monday's level.

The fuel was sold at Rs 87.96, Rs 85.88 and Rs 83.75 per litre, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, down from the previous levels of Rs 88.20, Rs 86.10 and Rs 83.98 per litre.

Retail fuel prices had last declined on March 25.

Petrol and diesel prices were last revised upwards on February 27 and post that the prices were largely unchanged ahead of the state polls.

