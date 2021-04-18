Petrol prices unchanged across metros

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the third straight day across four metro cities.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.40 per litre on Sunday.

Similarly, price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata also was unchanged at Rs 96.83, Rs 92.43 and Rs 90.62 per litre, respectively.