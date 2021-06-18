PFC Consulting sets up SPV for transmission projects in UP

New Delhi: PFC Consulting Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of power sector lender Power Finance Corporation Ltd., has incorporated a special purpose vehicle to develop a transmission scheme in Uttar Pradesh.
In a stock exchange filing, PFC said that its consulting subsidiary has incorporated a SPV - Mohanlalganj Transmission Limited.
This SPV will implement the transmission scheme associated with "Construction of 400/220/132kV GIS Substation, Mohanlalganj (Lucknow) with associated 400kV lines, and other 765kV & 400kV LILO lines at 765kV GIS Substation Rampur and 400kV LILO (Quad Moose on Monopole) at 400kV GIS Substation Sector 123 Noida."
PFC implements power projects under SPV route and this is one such measure where the lender's subsidiary will actually implement a transmission project.