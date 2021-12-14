PFC pays Rs 660 cr as second interim dividend to Centre, others

"The second interim dividend of 25 per cent i.e. Rs. 2.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each was declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on November 11, 2021," it said.

New Delhi: The Power Finance Corporation on Friday paid Rs 369.57 crore to the Centre and Rs 290.45 crore to other shareholders, respectively, as part of its second interim dividend for FY22.

The corporation had paid Rs 594 crore as first interim dividend to the Centre and other stakeholders combined, on September 10.

The PFC is India's leading non-banking financial company for the power sector.

"With this, the PFC has so far paid interim dividend amounting to Rs 1,254.03 crore to its shareholders or 47.5 per cent i.e. Rs 4.75 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22," the corporation said.

On Friday, shares of the company closed at Rs 123.35, down 0.92 per cent than its previous close.