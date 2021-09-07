PhonePe Pulse unveils interesting trends on digital payments in India

This is India's first interactive website with data, insights and trends on digital payments. This website analyses digital transaction habits of over 300 million Indians to show how India is paying, down to the district level.

Pulse is India's go-to destination for accurate and comprehensive data on digital payment trends. With over 45 per cent market share, PhonePe's data is representative of the country's digital payment habits. It is relevant to a wide range of stakeholders, including the government, policy makers, media, industry analysts, merchant partners, universities and students - to get accurate and granular data. This will enable better understanding of digital payments and key insights into new growth opportunities.

PhonePe Pulse has also unveiled some interesting trends of digital payments in India.

Digital Payments is a pan India habit. Over 300 million Indians from 19,000 pin codes now use digital payments. Four out of every five PhonePe monthly active users are from Tier 2 and 3 cities, and two out of every three users are from Tier-3 towns.

Most Indians are exploring sending money online. Over 63 per cent of first time transactions on the PhonePe app are to transfer money, confirming that this category acts as the initial hook for customers to download a UPI app. PhonePe registered 182 per cent growth in transactions for this category and 72 per cent growth in customers between Q2 2020 and Q2 2021.

Big things are happening in our small towns. The Tier 2 and 3 towns in India are making big leaps into digital investments and insurance categories. PhonePe's insurance offering is largely purchased (more than 2/3rds) from customers in Tier 3 cities and beyond. Gold was purchased from over 99 per cent pin codes and mutual fund investments from over 95 per cent pin codes in the country.

PhonePe goes on a road trip

A PhonePe user visited and paid at a whopping 75 petrol pumps in 13 states last year. This truly represents the scale of digital payments in India. PhonePe is live at several tens of thousands of fuel merchants across the country, with a phenomenal year on year growth.

Keys, mask, sanitizer and PhonePe.

The pandemic has made many store merchants and customers choose digital payments over cash, and this has become our checklist before leaving the house. In fact, the top five cities leading in store transactions will surprise you -- Bengaluru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Visakhapatnam and the Rangareddy district.

