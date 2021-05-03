Pickrr to subsidise delivery costs for NGOs supplying Covid essentials

The company has extended its support to all the NGOs and NPOs and has urged them to join forces with India in taking on the pandemic with full strength.

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Amid the Covid-19 crisis, logistics and shipping software solution provider for e-commerce businesses, Pickrr, has announced a 100 per cent subsidy on delivery charges for all non-profit organisations supplying Covid-19 essentials around the country.

Rhitiman Majumder, Co-Founder at Pickrr, said: "The second wave of the virus has created massive chaos in our country, forcing many state governments to impose strict restrictions to stop the health crisis from becoming worse. During these unprecedented times, Covid-19 essentials should reach every destination on priority."

"We at Pickrr ensure to deliver all the essential health and grocery products without compromising the safety of your associates. NGOs supplying Covid-19 essentials can use our services without paying a single delivery charge and get the goods delivered at the right place and time."

Pickrr is an all-in-one solution for e-commerce businesses to manage their supply chains. The company works with the leading courier partners in the country, including Blue Dart, FedEx and more, to offer the best service to its customers.

