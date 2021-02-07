PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Petroleum's Haldia LPG import terminal

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Bharat Petroleum's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import terminal, built with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and having a capacity of 1 million metric tonne per annum.

He said that the initiative will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in West Bengal and other eastern and north-eastern states of India.