PM to launch 2 innovative customer centric initiatives of RBI on Friday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two innovative customer centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday via video conferencing. These initiatives include the RBI Retail Direct Scheme and the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme.

The RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at enhancing access to the government securities market for retail investors. It offers them a new avenue for directly investing in securities issued by the Government of India and the State Governments. Investors will be able to easily open and maintain their government securities account online with the RBI, free of cost.