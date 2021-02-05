PNB's Q3FY21 net profit at Rs 506 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a net profit of Rs 506 crore during the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2020.

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 492.28 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the net profit declined on a sequential basis from Rs 621 crore reported for Q2FY21 to Rs 506 crore in Q3FY21.