PNB's Q4FY21 net profit at over Rs 586 cr

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) State-run Punjab National Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 586.33 crore for Q4FY21.

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 697.20 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"Net profit stood at Rs 2,022 crore during FY21. Operating profit increased Y-o-Y by 28.4 per cent to Rs 22,980 crore during FY21," the company said in the result statement.