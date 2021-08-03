PNB's YoY Q1FY21 net profit up 232%

New Delhi: State-run Punjab National Bank on Monday reported a year-on-year rise of 232.1 per cent in its net profit for Q1FY21.

The lender's net profit rose to Rs 1,023 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 308 crore, during the like period of the previous fiscal.

Besides, its net interest inco me grew by 6.6 per cent, on a YoY basis, to Rs 7,227 crore in Q1FY22.