POCO C31 with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 13MP triple cameras launched

New Delhi: POCO on Thursday expanded its C-series lineup with the launch of the POCO C31 smartphone in India.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,499 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The POCO C31 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of internal storage costs Rs 9,499.

The smartphone comes in royal blue and shadow grey colours.



The device will go on sale in India starting from October 3 via Flipkart. The POCO C31 3GB/4GB RAM model will be available for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively, as a part of the launch offer.

POCO C31 features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB).

The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main camera, and two 2MP additional cameras. The phone also has a 5MP selfie camera.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery. Connectivity-wise the C31 offers features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v.5, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port.

